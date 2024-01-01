Blob Drop

Blob Drop

Blob Drop is a fun watermelon game in the popular Suika genre. It's a merge puzzle game where you strategically drop various types of blobs into a cup. Watch as bouncy blobs fall one by one, and when two of the same type meet, they merge into a larger blob! Your goal is to create the biggest blob possible without overflowing the cup. If the cup gets too full and a blob spills over, it's game over! How large can you grow your blob?

