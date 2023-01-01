WebCatalogWebCatalog
OvO Classic

OvO Classic

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the OvO Classic app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

OvO Classic is an arcade platform game made where you take part in speedruns using a stickman character. Your objective is to reach the flag at the finish line as quick as possible. Your speed and efficiency will determine your success and high score. Simply jump, wall-jump and slide your way through the levels! If you want to really master the game, combine these actions to get extra power! You can jump higher right after a slide or a ground pounce! Can you be the fastest speedrunner in OvO Classic?Controls will be displayed inside the game.Move - Left / Right arrowsJump - Space barSlide - Downward arrowOvO Classic was created by Dedra Games, a game development studio based in France. Play their other game on Poki: OvO DimensionsOvO Classic is free to play on Poki.OvO Classic is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OvO Classic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

OvO Dimensions

OvO Dimensions

poki.com

Crazy Freekick

Crazy Freekick

poki.com

Stickman Climb 2

Stickman Climb 2

poki.com

Wall Jumper

Wall Jumper

poki.com

Stickman Parkour Skyland

Stickman Parkour Skyland

poki.com

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle

poki.com

Descent

Descent

poki.com

Stickman Climb!

Stickman Climb!

poki.com

Stickman Army: The Defenders

Stickman Army: The Defenders

poki.com

Toon Off

Toon Off

poki.com

Stickman Hook

Stickman Hook

poki.com

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2

poki.com