Zmanda is a proven, reliable, high-performance enterprise backup and recovery solution. With Zmanda, you won't pay by the gig to back up your data. Instead, you get a complete solution with 24*7 support at 50% less cost than competition. Since 1991. Zmanda is trusted by enterprises, governments, and educational institutions worldwide. Zmanda is open-source based with OpenAPI V3 standard APIs. It is packaged in all major Enterprise Linux distros, including Red Hat, Ubuntu, Debian, Rocky Linux, and Fedora. Zmanda enables you to back up to cloud, NAS, and disk. Zmanda supports advanced features, such as ransomware protection with air gap, client-side deduplication, forever incremental backups, and zero trust. It can be deployed as a container, VM, or Zmanda-hosted instance.
Productivity
Online Backup Software

