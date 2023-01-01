Backblaze is a data storage provider. It offers two products: B2 Cloud Storage - An object storage service similar to Amazon's S3. Computer Backup - An online backup tool that allows Windows and macOS users to back up their data to offsite data centers. The service is designed for businesses and end-users, providing unlimited storage space and supporting unlimited file sizes.

Website: backblaze.com

