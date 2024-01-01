IBackup
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: ibackup.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for IBackup on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
IBackup is a simple online file backup solution that allows users to backup unlimited PCs, Macs and Linux devices to a single account. IBackup, the integrated online backup storage solutions, includes applications that feature automatic scheduling of backups, data compression, encryption, incremental backup subsequent to initial full backup, versioning, and secure local backups. IBackup supports open file backup, system state backup, and backup of running servers and databases – MS SQL Server, MS Exchange Server, Hyper-V, MS SharePoint Server and Oracle Server.
Categories:
Website: ibackup.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to IBackup. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.