IBackup is a simple online file backup solution that allows users to backup unlimited PCs, Macs and Linux devices to a single account. IBackup, the integrated online backup storage solutions, includes applications that feature automatic scheduling of backups, data compression, encryption, incremental backup subsequent to initial full backup, versioning, and secure local backups. IBackup supports open file backup, system state backup, and backup of running servers and databases – MS SQL Server, MS Exchange Server, Hyper-V, MS SharePoint Server and Oracle Server.

Website: ibackup.com

