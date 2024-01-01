Cove Data Protection, from N-able, is a cloud-first backup and disaster recovery service for servers, workstations, and Microsoft 365™, all managed from a multitenant web-based dashboard. Cove was created and optimized for the cloud, so incremental backups are up to 60 times smaller than with traditional image backup products. This allows you to back up more often, and the SaaS delivery format reduces administrative time, lowering your cost of service delivery. Storage in our private cloud is included, with data centers worldwide.

Website: n-able.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cove Data Protection. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.