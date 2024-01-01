Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cloudback on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Cloudback is a comprehensive solution for safeguarding your repositories. Automatic daily backups and instant restores of your GitHub repositories, metadata, and even LFS. Back up to any storage you want. * SOC2 in progress * Automatic backups * Self-sufficient password-protected ZIP archives with AES-256 encryption * Customer storages: S3, OneDrive, Azure, GCP, Wasabi, Alibaba, etc * Cloudback storages: USA, EU, UK, Asia * Data deduplication * Backup replication * Audit log * Instant email and messenger notifications: Slack, MS Teams, Discord * AWS S3 Object Lock and Tag Support * And many more

Website: cloudback.it

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cloudback. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.