Wiz
app.wiz.io
Secure everything you build and run in the cloud. Organizations of all sizes and industries use Wiz to rapidly identify and remove the most critical risks in AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes so they can build faster and more securely.
Website: wiz.io
