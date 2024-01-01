Xopero ONE Backup & Recovery is an enterprise-grade data protection solution for your VMware, which stands out with simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and reliability, meeting the expectations of the most demanding virtual and hybrid environments. Features * Agentless, automatic backup * Advanced backup schemes & configuration * Multiple-storage options (Xopero Cloud, AWS Storage, Wasabi Cloud, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage, and all S3 compatible clouds or local disk resources, SMB, NFS, CIFS) * Deduplication & Replication * Multiple recovery options - restore the backup data granularly, whole machines, instantly boot a VM, or perform migration to another VM environment. * Test restore - set a restore plan and schedule to automatically recover the latest copy of the entire machine or run VMs directly from the backup to test performance

Website: xopero.com

