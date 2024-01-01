CloudCasa is a Kubernetes backup, recovery, DR, and migration service for development, DevOps, platform engineering and IT ops teams. It supports AKS and all other major Kubernetes distributions and managed services including EKS, GKE, and Red Hat OpenShift. With CloudCasa, you can also centrally manage existing Velero backup installations across multiple clusters and cloud providers. Just install the agent on your clusters and let CloudCasa do all the hard work of protecting and your cluster resources and persistent data from human error, security breaches, and service failures, providing the business continuity and compliance that your business requires.

Website: cloudcasa.io

