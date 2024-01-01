Ottomatik is a Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) type of service, which means you will need to install their agent on your servers and manage the backed-up data from their admin panel. Ottomatik is a paid service, but there is still a free option available that is suitable for users with only a single server. So with the free usage, you can create a backup job with a maximum backup frequency of once a day, and still have support for sending backup data to your storage accounts like Google Drive, Amazon S3,… However, for more critical websites and servers, you might consider using the Professional package, which allows for more backup jobs and a maximum backup frequency of every 5 minutes, ensuring real-time data backup.

Website: ottomatik.io

