CrashPlan
Website: crashplan.com
CrashPlan provides peace of mind through secure, scalable, and straightforward endpoint data backup. We help organizations recover from any worst-case scenario, whether it is a disaster, simple human error, a stolen laptop, ransomware or an as-of-yet undiscovered calamity. We continue to innovate as the landscape of work evolves, which makes CrashPlan foundational to organizations’ data security. What starts as endpoint backup and recovery becomes a solution for ransomware recovery, breaches, migrations, and legal holds. CrashPlan protects more than 50,000 world-class organizations, including the largest global brands. While having existed as a product for more than a decade, in 2022, CrashPlan separated from our previous corporate parent to exclusively focus on backup and recovery. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
