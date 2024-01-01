Infrascale

Infrascale

Infrascale is a DRaaS company that uses the cloud to eradicate downtime. Founded in 2011, the company aims to give every company the ability to recover from a disaster- quickly, easily and affordably. Combining intelligent software with the power of the cloud is how Infrascale cracks the disaster recovery cost barrier without complex, expensive hardware. Infrascale equips businesses with the confidence to handle the unexpected by eradicating downtime, providing greater security, and always-on availability.
Categories:
Productivity
Online Backup Software

