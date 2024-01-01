Deft

Deft

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: deft.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Deft on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Deft, a Summit company, is a trusted provider of managed IT services for SMBs to the Fortune 500. Founded in 1999, we provide award-winning colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and network services in top data centers worldwide. Deft was acquired by Summit in 2024 to combine their colocation, cloud, and network services to create a powerhouse in IT solutions.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

Website: deft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Deft. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Multcloud

Multcloud

multcloud.com

IONOS

IONOS

ionos.com

Backblaze

Backblaze

backblaze.com

Sync

Sync

sync.com

IDrive

IDrive

idrive.com

NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM

ninjaone.com

OpenDrive

OpenDrive

opendrive.com

Datto

Datto

datto.com

Aruba Cloud

Aruba Cloud

arubacloud.com

SugarSync

SugarSync

sugarsync.com

SimpleBackups

SimpleBackups

simplebackups.com

Carbonite

Carbonite

carbonite.com

You Might Also Like

Onecom OneCloud

Onecom OneCloud

onecom.co.uk

TierPoint

TierPoint

tierpoint.com

Opti9

Opti9

opti9tech.com

Cove Data Protection

Cove Data Protection

n-able.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Infrascale

Infrascale

infrascale.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Aruba Cloud

Aruba Cloud

arubacloud.com

CloudAlly

CloudAlly

cloudally.com

Unimus

Unimus

unimus.net

Datto

Datto

datto.com

Telmetrics

Telmetrics

telmetrics.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy