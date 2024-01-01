CloudAlly

Founded in 2011, CloudAlly an OpenText company, pioneered enterprise-grade SaaS backup and recovery. We offer a robust suite of top-rated backup and recovery solutions for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, SharePoint/ OneDrive, Salesforce, Box.com and DropBox.com Why Backup SaaS? Your business-critical data on the cloud is susceptible to data loss due to human error, malicious intent, sync errors and malware attacks. Native archival options are time-bound and limited. Work securely on the cloud with the safety net of dependable backup and fast recovery. How CloudAlly can Help? Comprehensive Backup and Recovery of Office 365, G Suite CloudAlly comprehensively protects Office 365, G Suite, SharePoint, OneDrive, DropBox, Box.com, and Salesforce business data from accidental or malicious destruction with daily automated backups. Our backups are stringently secure and stored on the AES-256 encrypted Amazon S3 storage in data centers located in the US, EU or Australia. With unlimited retention, CloudAlly enables you to easily recover lost SaaS data at a granular level and from any point-in-time. Blunt the effects of a data breach and ensure business continuity with quick disaster recovery.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

