Website: bdrcloud.com

BDRCloud is a comprehensive and cost-effective Cloud Backup & Recovery Software to protect data across SaaS Applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace), Servers (Windows, Linux), Applications & DBs (Microsoft Exchange Server, SQL Server, SharePoint Server), and Endpoints (Windows, Mac). * Direct to Cloud Backup Services: BDRCloud enables direct transfers of data to the cloud. You can seamlessly protect your data with BDRCloud’s direct-to-cloud backup solutions for Servers, Endpoints, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Applications/Databases. * Cloud Disaster Recovery: Ensure business continuity with BDRCloud’s cloud disaster recovery, providing a robust safety net for your clients’ critical data in times of crisis. BDRCloud ensures secure and efficient recovery, minimizing downtime and preserving business continuity. * Infrastructure-Free Approach: BDRCloud eliminates the need for on-premises infrastructure and the challenges associated with maintaining physical backup servers and storage systems. The Infrastructure-Free Approach ensures that businesses & MSPs can focus on delivering exceptional services to their clients without being burdened by the constraints of traditional backup setups. * Quick Client Onboarding: Start your backup services rapidly and effortlessly as an MSP with BDRCloud’s direct-to-cloud solution. Simplify your onboarding process for a swift initiation, ensuring a smooth and straightforward experience in delivering backup services to your clients.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

