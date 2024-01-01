Clumio

Clumio helps organizations simplify data protection in AWS. Its secure air-gapped SaaS solution enables organizations to achieve stringent compliance requirements, backup and restore data in minutes, and gain better visibility to optimize cloud storage costs. Built as a cloud-native SaaS solution, Clumio requires no deployment of software or hardware components to begin protecting Amazon S3 data. Customers simply connect their AWS environment to the Clumio service via a secure authentication method. Data classification can be achieved via Clumio’s Protection Group functionality that allows specific S3 objects to be backed up or excluded from being backed up. By applying global policies to the Protection Groups, compliance-driven backups are created and then monitored via intuitive reports and proactive alerting. Clumio backups for Amazon S3 are stored outside of the customer’s AWS account, are immutable and cannot be deleted. Intuitive search and browse capabilities help perform rapid granular recovery across buckets and AWS Regions. Clumio backups are optimized for cost by removing any overheads from object versioning and small file costs.
Categories:
Productivity
Online Backup Software

