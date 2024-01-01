Canadian Cloud Backups A business level Cloud Backup that keeps your data 100% in Canada. We're focused on small businesses across Canada and provide a robust and secure software-based backup client that requires no hardware or up-front costs. This is a hybrid backup that allows you backup locally as well as to the cloud, our client includes agents for Exchange, SQL, MySQL, Oracle, Lotus Notes, and runs on Windows, Mac, or Linux. Website Hosting A website hosting service with a focus on taking care of the needs of a web developer or designer's clients. we provide the basic support needs that their clients have, so they can focus on what they are good at.

Website: cloudpockets.com

