SyncBackPro

Archiware focuses on innovative, efficient and comprehensive, off-the-shelf business-to-business solutions. Archiware's products encompass the modules in the P5 Software Platform. The P5 Software Platform includes four combinable modules - Archive, Backup, and Synchronize. These allow users to synchronize, backup and archive data in heterogeneous environments: * P5 Synchronize: Replicate data to ensure high-availability. * P5 Backup: Back up server data to disk and tape. * P5 Archive: Move or migrate data offline to disk, tape or cloud. * P5 Data Mover: An extension of the P5 Archive module for easy moving and copying of data to disk, tape and cloud. ARCHIWARE is a privately-held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware’s software is primarily aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and the media and entertainment industry.

Website: archiware.com

