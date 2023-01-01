Fastmail is an email service offering paid email accounts for individuals and organizations. It is provided in 36 languages to customers worldwide by Fastmail Pty Ltd, a company located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.The company was acquired by Opera Software in 2010. On 26 September 2013, Fastmail announced that it had split from Opera and became a privately held independent company. Its main servers are located in New York City and Amsterdam; a previous backup location in Iceland is being replaced by the server location in Amsterdam.

Website: fastmail.com

