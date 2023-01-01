Pixel Realms is an idle/management game where you carve your path through mysterious pixel realms! Engage in diverse activities, from cutting grass and chopping trees to milking cows, harvesting vegetables, battling monsters, and beyond. As you collect all kinds of resources, you get to unlock new areas and reveal more of the realms! Grow your skills and see the world expanding alongside your journey. Are you ready to uncover every inch of the Pixel Realms?

