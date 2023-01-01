Dino Bros
الموقع الإلكتروني: poki.com
Dino Bros is a platform game where you need to navigate two dinosaur brothers through collecting all the coins and finding the exit! These inseparable siblings always move in sync with each other. Use different buildings and platforms to adjust the distance and positions between them, move them together carefully, and leave no one behind! Can you skillfully guide these adorable dino bros to success?
