KopiKat
الموقع الإلكتروني: kopikat.co
KopiKat is a revolutionary generative data augmentation tool to improve the accuracy of an AI model without changing the network architecture. KopiKat extends standard data augmentation approaches by creating fresh replicas of original images while retaining all essential data annotations. The result is an enriched model that exceeds the quality and diversity of those generated by traditional data augmentation techniques.
