WebCatalog

Heyday AI

Heyday AI

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: app.heyday.ai

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Heyday AI على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps customers help themselves, and as a nifty virtual assistant that helps boost customer service agents’ efficiency. Heyday’s intuitive agent hub is available on any device, so you can delight customers whether you’re at your desk or on the go. With Heyday you can: * Automate answers to first-line customer service queries, qualify customers and automatically triage more complex questions to escalate them to the right agent * Collaborate with a unified team inbox to deliver a superior customer experience * Create shopping carts on the fly directly inside the chat, thanks to powerful e-commerce integrations * Gather valuable customer insights to enrich your CRM * Create templates or leverage AI-recommended quick replies to boost your efficiency and save time * Retarget customers on a highly personalized level with order tracking notifications, product upsells, customer satisfaction surveys, etc. * Customize your agent notifications so you never miss a beat * And more! Heyday is ushering in a new era of live chat. Download today to give your customer service team AI superpowers.

الفئات:

Productivity
برنامج المساعدين الظاهري الذكي

الموقع الإلكتروني: app.heyday.ai

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Heyday AI. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

قد يعجبك أيضًا

FlareLane

FlareLane

flarelane.com

Cloudengage

Cloudengage

cloudengage.com

Dixa

Dixa

dixa.com

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Kustomer

Kustomer

kustomer.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

Persado

Persado

persado.com

ChatrHub

ChatrHub

chatrhub.com

Tara AI

Tara AI

tara.ai

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Dialogview

Dialogview

dialogview.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.