Never let a dead-end button sink conversion rates, lose visitors to slow page loads, or miss metrics that matter. Baresquare’s action-driven analytics pinpoint small issues before they become big problems, and surface micro insights that could lead to major opportunities. We connect with your current analytics platform to make sense of trends in your data—whether that’s detecting inconsistencies or charting campaign performance to give you a leg up on your competition. Every day, our product provides actionable notifications—generated by machine learning and sophisticated anomaly detection—so your team can see exactly when and where traffic spikes, links break, or pages slow down. And most importantly, you’ll know how to address these issues so you can make more precise decisions for your business. Fast. Over the last ten years of business, Baresquare has grown alongside our partners. We’ve evolved from a data consultancy to a sophisticated AI software company coupled with deep in-house expertise, enabling our customers to multiply the efficiency of their business. Think of our technology as an extra set of eyes where you need them, or hands where you don’t have them. We’ve partnered with companies in big tech, banking, airlines, and hospitality—taking them beyond the dashboard and driving meaningful change in their conversion, traffic, and overall business performance. PARTNERS Sony, Conde Nast, EuroLeague Turkish Airlines, Siemens, The co-operative Bank, Dixons Carphone, Domes Resorts

