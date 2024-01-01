Archie
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: archie.8base.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Archie على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the transition from idea to a tangible design concept. * Data-Driven Assessment: Archie will provide an initial assessment of your idea from a few different perspectives. * Enhanced Creativity: Archie will detect things you may not have thought of and make suggestions to enhance the value and soundness of your project. * Socialize Your Idea: Share your Blueprint with your early stakeholders to gather additional insights and support (optional).
الموقع الإلكتروني: archie.8base.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Archie. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.