AI Code Generation Software - Найпопулярніші застосунки

AI code generation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically generate one or more lines of code based on natural-language input. These tools leverage vast datasets to produce efficient, functional code that adheres to coding best practices. Users describe desired functionality in natural language, prompting the AI code generators to create or suggest code that meets specific tasks. Developers utilize AI code generation software to streamline repetitive coding tasks, saving time and effort. By seamlessly integrating AI code completion into their workflow, developers enhance code consistency and increase productivity. While this field is relatively new, a diverse range of AI code generators are available, offering various features and integration options. Some AI code generators are accessible through online chat interfaces, while others seamlessly integrate into existing integrated development environments as comprehensive AI code assistants. For inclusion in the AI Code Generation category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Utilize AI for automatic code generation * Support multiple programming languages * Generate code based on natural-language user inputs * Allow users to customize the AI-generated code In summary, AI code generation software empowers developers to code more efficiently, driving productivity and shaping the future of software development.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

ChatGPT: оптимізація мовних моделей для діалогу. Ми навчили модель під назвою ChatGPT, яка взаємодіє за допомогою розмови. Формат діалогу дає змогу ChatGPT відповідати на додаткові запитання, визнавати свої помилки, оскаржувати неправильні положення та відхиляти невідповідні запити. ChatGPT — це ана...

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Ви можете використовувати Bard для просування своїх ідей. З невеликою допомогою Bard ви можете робити такі речі, як: - Обдумайте ідеї, розробіть план або знайдіть різні способи виконання завдань - Отримайте швидкий, легкий для розуміння короткий виклад більш складних тем - Створюйте перші чернетки ...

Replit

Replit

replit.com

Repl.it — це стартап із Сан-Франциско та онлайн-IDE (інтегроване середовище розробки). Його назва походить від абревіатури REPL, що означає «цикл читання–оцінки–друку». Сервіс створили йорданський програміст Амджад Масад і йорданський дизайнер Хая Одех у 2016 році. Repl.it дозволяє користувачам писа...

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude — це помічник нового покоління зі штучним інтелектом для ваших завдань, незалежно від масштабу.

Blackbox

Blackbox

blackbox.ai

BLACKBOX.AI — це LLM для кодування, розроблений, щоб змінити спосіб створення програмного забезпечення. Створюючи BLACKBOX.AI, наша мета полягає в тому, щоб: Прискорення темпів інновацій у компаніях, дозволяючи інженерам у 10 разів швидше створювати та випускати продукти Прискорити зростання кільк...

Build AI

Build AI

buildai.space

Вбудуйте ШІ у свій бізнес. За хвилини. Створюйте власні веб-програми на основі штучного інтелекту, адаптовані до вашого бізнесу. Технічні навички не потрібні.

Krater AI

Krater AI

krater.ai

Виведіть свої підприємства на новий рівень за допомогою Krater AI. Наша універсальна програма SuperApp розкриває потужність технології штучного інтелекту, уможливлюючи все: від створення вмісту до можливостей перетворення тексту в мовлення. З Krater ви отримаєте доступ до безмежних можливостей і спр...

AI Code Mentor

AI Code Mentor

code-mentor.ai

AI Code Mentor. Почніть кодувати розумніше сьогодні за допомогою найкращого інструменту пояснення. на основі штучного інтелекту для оптимізації, рефакторингу та перегляду коду!

Autocode

Autocode

autocode.com

Сповіщення про нових користувачів. Сповіщення про покупки. Планові роботи. Боти спільноти. SQL запити. Внутрішня оснастка. Створюйте все, що завгодно, за допомогою JavaScript і API.

AIWRITER

AIWRITER

aiwriter.fi

Хочете заробити гроші за допомогою Chat GPT? Не дивіться далі, ніж AI Writer – найкращий інструмент для створення високоякісного, цікавого вмісту за лічені секунди. Завдяки нашим передовим алгоритмам штучного інтелекту та інтуїтивно зрозумілому інтерфейсу ви можете з легкістю створювати дописи в бл...

Refraction

Refraction

refraction.dev

Рефакторинг коду, створення документації, створення модульних тестів тощо. Просто вставте блок коду, виберіть свою мову чи фреймворк, а потім натисніть «Створити», щоб побачити магію.

Sourcegraph

Sourcegraph

sourcegraph.com

Зрозумійте, виправте та автоматизуйте свою кодову базу за допомогою платформи аналізу коду Sourcegraph.

AI2sql

AI2sql

ai2sql.io

За допомогою AI2sql інженери та неінженери можуть легко писати ефективні запити SQL без помилок, не знаючи SQL.

AskCodi

AskCodi

askcodi.com

Помічник кодування ШІ. Парний програматор для потреб розробника.

DeftGPT

DeftGPT

deftgpt.com

За допомогою DeftGPT ви можете: * Спростіть написання свого вмісту: DeftGPT дозволяє вам ставити запитання, миттєво отримувати відповіді та вести інтерактивні розмови за допомогою ШІ. Ви матимете миттєвий доступ до GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude від Anthropic та багатьох інших ботів. * Керування ком...

WPCode

WPCode

wpcode.com

Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!

Refact.ai

Refact.ai

refact.ai

Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.

Programming Helper

Programming Helper

programming-helper.com

More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.

Moderne

Moderne

moderne.io

Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...

CodePal

CodePal

codepal.ai

CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...

mutable.ai

mutable.ai

mutable.ai

Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.

CodeSquire.ai

CodeSquire.ai

codesquire.ai

AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...

Codeium

Codeium

codeium.com

Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.

CodeMate AI

CodeMate AI

codemate.ai

CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...

Tabnine

Tabnine

tabnine.com

Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.

Bito

Bito

bito.ai

Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...

Pareto

Pareto

pareto.io

Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...

Tune AI

Tune AI

tunehq.ai

Tune AI стимулює впровадження GenAI на підприємствах. Нас підтримують Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars та інші відомі інвестори TuneChat: наша програма для чату на основі моделей з відкритим кодом TuneStudio: наш ігровий майданчик для розробників для тонкого нала...

iSenseHUB

iSenseHUB

isensehub.ai

Зустрічайте iSenseHUB: найкращу платформу на базі штучного інтелекту, розроблену для революції у способах створення, проектування та оптимізації. Оснащений понад 65 передовими інструментами штучного інтелекту, наша місія полягає в тому, щоб дати можливість окремим особам і компаніям оптимізувати сво...

