AI Code Generation Software - Самые популярные приложения
AI code generation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically generate one or more lines of code based on natural-language input. These tools leverage vast datasets to produce efficient, functional code that adheres to coding best practices. Users describe desired functionality in natural language, prompting the AI code generators to create or suggest code that meets specific tasks. Developers utilize AI code generation software to streamline repetitive coding tasks, saving time and effort. By seamlessly integrating AI code completion into their workflow, developers enhance code consistency and increase productivity. While this field is relatively new, a diverse range of AI code generators are available, offering various features and integration options. Some AI code generators are accessible through online chat interfaces, while others seamlessly integrate into existing integrated development environments as comprehensive AI code assistants. For inclusion in the AI Code Generation category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Utilize AI for automatic code generation * Support multiple programming languages * Generate code based on natural-language user inputs * Allow users to customize the AI-generated code In summary, AI code generation software empowers developers to code more efficiently, driving productivity and shaping the future of software development.
Отправить новое приложение
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: оптимизация языковых моделей для диалога. Мы обучили модель ChatGPT, которая взаимодействует в диалоговом режиме. Формат диалога позволяет ChatGPT отвечать на дополнительные вопросы, признавать свои ошибки, оспаривать неверные предпосылки и отклонять неуместные запросы. ChatGPT — это родств...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Вы можете использовать Bard для продвижения своих идей. С небольшой помощью Барда вы сможете делать такие вещи, как: - Обдумывайте идеи, разрабатывайте план или находите разные способы добиться цели. - Получите быстрое и понятное резюме по более сложным темам. - Создавайте первые наброски конспекто...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it — это стартап из Сан-Франциско и онлайн-IDE (интегрированная среда разработки). Его название происходит от аббревиатуры REPL, что означает «цикл чтения-оценки-печати». Сервис был создан иорданским программистом Амджадом Масадом и иорданским дизайнером Хайей Оде в 2016 году. Repl.it позволяет...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude — ИИ-помощник нового поколения для решения ваших задач любого масштаба.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI — это LLM-программа по программированию, призванная изменить способы создания программного обеспечения. Создавая BLACKBOX.AI, мы преследуем следующие цели: Ускорьте темпы инноваций внутри компаний, заставив инженеров в 10 раз быстрее создавать и выпускать продукты. Ускорить рост числа ...
Build AI
buildai.space
Встройте искусственный интеллект в свой бизнес. За считанные минуты. Создавайте собственные веб-приложения на базе искусственного интеллекта, адаптированные к вашему бизнесу. Никаких технических навыков не требуется.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Поднимите свои предприятия на новый уровень с помощью Krater AI. Наше универсальное приложение SuperApp раскрывает возможности технологии искусственного интеллекта, позволяя выполнять любые задачи: от создания контента до преобразования текста в речь. С Krater вы получите доступ к безграничным возмо...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
Наставник по AI-коду. Начните программировать умнее уже сегодня с помощью идеального инструмента объяснения. на основе искусственного интеллекта для оптимизации, рефакторинга и проверки кода!
Autocode
autocode.com
Уведомления о новых пользователях. Оповещения о покупке. Запланированные работы. Сообщество ботов. SQL-запросы. Внутренняя оснастка. Создавайте все, что захотите, с помощью JavaScript и API.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Хотите заработать деньги с помощью Chat GPT? Не ищите ничего, кроме AI Writer — идеального инструмента для создания высококачественного интересного контента за считанные секунды. Благодаря нашим передовым алгоритмам искусственного интеллекта и интуитивно понятному интерфейсу вы можете с легкостью с...
Refraction
refraction.dev
Рефакторинг кода, создание документации, создание модульных тестов и многое другое. Просто вставьте блок кода, выберите язык или инфраструктуру, затем нажмите «Создать», и вы станете свидетелем волшебства.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Понимайте, исправляйте и автоматизируйте свою кодовую базу с помощью платформы анализа кода Sourcegraph.
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
С помощью AI2sql инженеры и неинженеры могут легко писать эффективные и безошибочные SQL-запросы, не зная SQL.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
Помощник по кодированию с использованием искусственного интеллекта. Парный программатор для нужд разработчиков.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
С DeftGPT вы можете: * Упростите написание контента: DeftGPT позволяет вам задавать вопросы, получать мгновенные ответы и вести интерактивные беседы с искусственным интеллектом. У вас будет мгновенный доступ к GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude от Anthropic и множеству других ботов. * Управление командо...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI способствует внедрению GenAI на предприятиях. Нас поддерживают Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars и другие известные инвесторы. TuneChat: наше приложение для чата, основанное на моделях с открытым исходным кодом. TuneStudio: наша площадка для разработчиков,...
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
Встречайте iSenseHUB: идеальную платформу на базе искусственного интеллекта, призванную революционизировать способы создания, проектирования и оптимизации. Наша миссия, оснащенная более чем 65 передовыми инструментами искусственного интеллекта, — предоставить частным лицам и предприятиям возможность...