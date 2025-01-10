App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Live Chat Software - Philippines
Live chat software enables companies to communicate with website visitors in real time through chat windows. Customer service representatives can use this software to assist users with questions about products or site navigation. Support agents can initiate interactions with pop-up chat boxes or wait for visitors to reach out with their queries. Key features include reporting and analytics, interactive chat notifications, and conversation archiving. This tool helps customer service teams respond quickly to inquiries, allows business development employees to engage leads who are hard to reach by phone or email, and enables administrative staff in the education sector to connect with prospective students. Additionally, live chat functionality can be integrated into other software types, such as e-commerce platforms and help desk solutions.
Submit New App
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a one-of-a-kind customer service platform specifically designed for ecommerce businesses to deliver effortless customer service at every stage of growth. Using cutting-edge automation and AI capabilities, Gorgias revolutionizes how online stores streamline the customer journey with omnichannel support, chat, Macros, Rules, support performance, and revenue statistics. Gorgias currently serves 13,000+ merchants in the ecommerce space, including Steve Madden, Glossier, BrüMate, and TUSHY. Gorgias is proud to be a certified B Corporation and is a leader in sustainable and equitable workplace practices.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk can help businesses manage customer communication over the phone, email, live chat, SMS text, social media, and more. It also helps you assign calls to your agents based on their department or team, automatically route calls to agents that the customer is familiar with, and enables you to maintain consistency of service to build meaningful customer relationships. Hook up your customer service number with Zoho Desk, and make/receive calls in-app.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels. Additionally, strong automation and AI capabilities like automating ticket assignment, prioritizing tickets, agent assist, and even sending out canned responses, help streamline the support process. Freshdesk also enhances team collaboration, integrates with a range of third-party tools, offers predictive support capabilities, and field service management. The reporting and analytics features provide insights needed to grow the business.
Five9
five9.com
The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's main product (also called Help Scout) is a web-based SaaS (software as a service) HIPAA-compliant help desk.Founded in 2011, the company serves more than 10,000 customers in over 140 countries including Buffer, Basecamp, Trello, Reddit, and AngelList. In addition to its Boston location, the company has a remote workforce with over 100 employees living in more than 80 cities around the world.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your customers from a single place. Easily add new agents to your system and resolve conversations with an ease. Chatwoot also gives you real-time reports to measure your team's performance, canned responses to easily respond to frequently asked questions and private notes for agents to collaborate among themselves.
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and they get the analytics and insights their business needs to optimize their customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay, rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
Re:amaze
reamaze.com
Re:amaze is a helpdesk and customer messaging platform designed for websites, stores, and apps. Use Re:amaze to provide exceptional customer support through live chat, email, social media, mobile SMS/MMS, VOIP, and FAQ Knowledge Bases. Businesses of all shapes and sizes also rely on Re:amaze for sales and marketing automation using features such as Re:amaze Cues (a way to automatically message online customers), Re:amaze Chatbots, Re:amaze Live Dashboard (to monitor online customer activity in real time), and send customer satisfaction surveys (to gauge service quality and gather feedback). Re:amaze offers native integrations with many popular 3rd party apps such as Slack, Shopify, BigCommerce, Stripe, MailChimp, Google (Analytics, Tag Manager, Suite), ShipStation, Klaviyo, and much more. Businesses can also use a single Re:amaze account to manage customer service for multiple businesses or stores with the Multi-Brand feature.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is the ultimate all-in-one multichannel customer support platform that helps businesses connect instantly with their customers or leads waiting for support. With its quickly evolving set of tools, Crisp is leading companies through the customer-driven revolution by using conversations to unlock hypergrowth. Customers use Crisp to provide a modern customer lifecycle experience for potential customers, generate more qualified leads, enhance customer help, and improve customer satisfaction, leading to a global increase in revenue. Get started for free today and join 400 000 businesses using Crisp at crisp.chat With an easy UX, companies can build a shared inbox for everyone within the company. Crisp is your one-stop for managing your multichannel customer support strategy. While using Crisp, you'll access the following: - Website chat widget - AI Chatbot software and scripted chatbot builder - Knowledge base software - Drip campaign software - CRM software - Live Translate (Talk like a native in your customers' language) - MagicType (See what your customers are typing in real-time) - Screen Sharing (With no additional plugin needed) - Multiple integrations (Slack, WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce, Zapier, Hubspot, Salesforce, Jira, Trello, ...) - many other features
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a complete customer service platform with online chat and web analytics capabilities. It’s designed specifically to provide amazing customer service and fuel sales. This all-in-one customer service platform is used by over 38,000 customers in 150 countries. It stands out with its simple and intuitive design, making it easy for both support agents and customers to use it right off the bat. LiveChat allows you to customize communication with customers to meet and exceed their expectations. It focuses on providing seamless service with powerful features that support customer service teams. It can be used on mobile devices, so you can be sure you never lose any leads, even when you’re on the go. Mobile chat can also work in the background, so no matter what you do on your phone, the application will keep inviting prospective visitors and notify you about incoming chats. LiveChat’s chat widget is completely customizable, which makes it look and feel like a natural part of your website. One of the most powerful features in terms of gaining leads is automated greetings, which allow you to offer visitors help before they even reach out to the support team. Automated chat invitations can also be customized based on a customer’s behavior, improving customers' overall experience with the brand. With LiveChat, customer support teams can run multiple chat sessions at the same time. Agents can use a sneak peek to see what customers are typing before they hit the “send” button and use canned responses, which help them to reduce the average handle time and delight customers. To make their service friendly and personalized, agents can use customer details displayed in the sidebar during the conversation. It gives much-needed insights into the most important data about a customer. Agents can tag every chat session, which allows them to later spot popular inquiries and improve their product or service. With LiveChat’s advanced reporting capabilities, support and sales teams can track their performance, spot improvements, boost productivity, and as a result, gain happy customers and enjoy more sales. LiveChat helps to manage customer messages, automate the workflow, and collaborate within teams. It supports chatbots, letting brands build and launch conversational chatbots without coding and stand out with customer service. It also offers a self-knowledge base for fast and effortless self-service. LiveChat provides 200+ powerful integrations that allow businesses to extend the value of their existing tools. It integrates seamlessly with popular CRM solutions, such as Hubspot and Pipedrive, ecommerce services like Shopify and BigCommerce, and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook - allowing to synchronize customer data and keep communication in one place easily. It supports payment services, such as PayPal or Stripe, allowing customers to make orders and payments directly from the chat. It works with email services such as Mailchimp, helping to gather and nurture leads after a chat. There are many more integrations available supporting businesses in providing excellent customer service and boosting their sales. The LiveChat team is always ready to assist with anything 24/7/365. LiveChat’s Support Heroes provide the best customer service experience by quickly responding to questions, resolving issues, and providing solutions.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is the only customer service software built around people, not tickets. AI is revolutionizing how we work and communicate. Consumer expectations of how they're known and treated by brands has never been greater. At the same time brands are under pressure to do more with less and must balance the tension between saving money with AI and automation, while still delivering world-class experiences for consumers. The right experiences create connection, loyalty and customer lifetime value. Customer service software built on tickets fails to navigate this tension. And brands who rely on ticketing software are failing in this new economy. Bloated tech stacks. Duplicate tickets. Consumer repetition and frustration. Fumbling and flustered agents. Two bad service experiences will lose a customer for life. Gladly applies AI differently, to help commerce brands deliver radically personal, concierge-level customer service at scale. With Gladly, consumers help themselves when they want and customer service agents are made into superheroes, gaining efficiency and productivity. Every conversation in Gladly starts with a real-time understanding of the customer -- who they are, their preferences, their conversation and purchase history with the brand, every interaction in one place. And with every channel built-in natively - VOICE, email, SMS, chat, social messaging, self-service – brands have one, lifelong conversation stream with their customers. Gladly's customers are the world’s most loved brands -- Allbirds, Bombas, Crate & Barrel, Deckers, Eddie Bauer, FTD, Nordstrom, REI, Ulta Beauty, and Warby Parker. These brands and hundreds more leverage Gladly to build lifelong loyal customers through deep connections.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive was launched in 2015 from Quebec City, Canada. It is currently composed of 3 co-founders and 2 employees. Missive is an app that brings team inboxes and chat under a single roof. It was built with collaboration in mind to centralize your team's communication. Among its many features, Missive offers four key ones: - Team Inboxes. - Internal Team Chat. - Rules to automate workflows. - Integrations.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Chaport
chaport.com
Chaport is an all-in-one messaging platform that provides a multi-channel live chat, chatbots, a knowledge base, and more. It helps businesses grow and thrive by providing them an easy way to engage with website visitors, get more qualified leads, boost sales, and improve customer service. Today Chaport is used by more than 30,000 teams all over the world. Why Chaport? Chaport offers you a set of powerful features to help you convert website visitors into loyal customers. Yet, it remains user-friendly and makes communication with customers as easy and enjoyable as chatting with friends. The installation process is simple and takes no more than 5 minutes. Just add a chat widget to your website and start answering your customers' questions. If you also need a chatbot, you can create it in minutes, thanks to Chaport's WYSIWYG chatbot builder. Key features: – Live chat: Talk to your customers in real time. – Chatbots: Let chatbots answer common questions and qualify leads. Offer instant help 24/7, even when your team is offline. – Knowledge base + FAQ bot: Provide your customers with a knowledge base and activate an FAQ bot to automatically suggest articles in the chat widget. – Integrations with Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc.: Answer questions from all channels in one place. – Auto-invitations: Initiate more chats with your website visitors. – Saved replies: Prepare answer templates to frequently asked questions, answer in a few clicks, and save your time. – Typing insights: Read messages even before they are sent and answer faster. – Web-, desktop, and mobile apps: Chat with customers wherever you are. – Zapier & API: Integrate Chaport with your website more closely or connect it to third-party apps. – And much more... Sign up today and increase your sales! Free trial available.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
tawk.to
tawk.to
tawk.to is a free live chat app that lets you monitor and chat with visitors on your website or from a free customizable page. You can have unlimited agents and add them to unlimited sites so they could communicate with your visitors without any limitations. Your chat history is kept forever until you delete it. tawk.to makes it easy for over six million people to communicate and transact with billions of customers — no matter where they are or how they pay. Be there when they need you with unlimited messaging, ticketing, and your own Knowledge Base — all 100% FREE. tawk.to’s messaging and customer management software is easy to use across all devices and integrates with all your websites and landing pages. tawk.to offers iOS, Android, Windows and Mac OSX apps to keep you connected wherever you go. tawk.to offers 24x7-365 live support.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
LiveAgent
liveagent.com
LiveAgent is a fully-featured Help Desk and live-chat software that helps you bring personalization to your customer interactions with an all-in-one help desk solution. LiveAgent boasts the fastest chat widget on the market and is the most reviewed and #1 rated live chat software for SMB in 2024. Join companies like BMW, Yamaha, Huawei and Oxford University in providing world-class customer service. LiveAgent harnesses the power of an omnichannel universal inbox, real-time live chat, built-in call center, and a robust customer service portal. Personalize your communication by taking advantage of our customer segmentation, automation, built-in CRM, a powerful analytics package as well as our customer knowledge base. Discover over 175+ help desk features and 200+ integrations. Start your free 1-month trial, no credit card required. 200+ Features included: -POP3 accounts -Email piping -Forwarding -Departments -Priorities -Statuses -Tags -Rules -Ticket Routing -Canned/Predefined messages -Email templates -Voice integration -Real-time website monitoring and statistic -Chats -Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Slack integration -Knowledgebase -Live Suggestions as you type -Feedback and Contact forms -Agent rating, Gamification -Multilingual -Ticket Filters -File sharing and attachments -Chat button templates and much more. LiveAgent for Startups: Startup program is free for the first 6 months for startups that apply. This is an exclusive opportunity for startups to get access to the best customer support software in the market with no upfront costs. After the first 6 months, startups can continue using LiveAgent at a discounted rate.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
Chative
chative.io
Chative.IO is an omni-channel messaging platform, empowered by AI. We enable businesses to sell directly through social channels with the assistance of AI and automation. Why you should use Chative.IO? - Chative has a turn-key AI customer service solution that adapts to any business, running within clicks! - Unlimited channels & messages for free, plus the pricing is completely transparent and startup-friendly. It comes with a free mobile app too! - Free plan for small businesses with available in-app support. - Chative offers award-winning UI & UX that combines the art of condensing information with effortless navigation! - We have been a pioneering force in AI, chatbot, and messaging automation for the past 6 years. What does Chative.IO do for you? - Unify all conversations, customers, orders, and product catalogues to accelerate growth through happier customers. - Access complete customer context, order history, and activity details, empowering tailored support for loyalty and repeat purchases. - Enable direct sales via everyday messaging apps, converting visitors into potential customers. - Ensure timely, personalized customer service and increase productivity thanks to AI and automation.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for business, your website, and your mobile app. Supports intelligent paths, train, copy, analytics, and private labeling. Using Engati you can leverage the power of machine learning, NLP/NLU to design your very own chatbot and engage your customers in 50+ languages.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
SaleSmartly
salesmartly.com
Omni-channel Customer Communication Platform, integrating Live Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Line, Email, WeChat. All the features to help you provide faster and better support: * Centralize all your multi-channel messages in one place - Seamlessly engage in sales, marketing, or service through Live Chat, Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Line, Email, WeChat, and more, ensuring a unified customer experience. * Complete customer support in seconds, not hours - Reduce response times and increase efficiency by eliminating repetitive tasks with our built-in automation. Work smarter, not harder, so you can focus on growing your business. * Shared chat allows teams to collaborate efficiently with discipline and planning - Consolidate all messaging channels into one backend and collaborate efficiently across teams with automated chat distribution and internal session distribution. * Efficiently and conveniently segment, track and analyze your customers in one place - Create contact databases, access complete contact activity history, browsing history and synchronize your data with your information system. * Keeping track of key indicators and trends - Multi-dimensional visual metrics clearly show connections between query types, channels, customers, products, sales, and more. Make data easy to measure and share to help you develop business plans. * Speak the client's language, even if it's not your native language - Our real-time translations enable you to communicate confidently with your clients and tap into international markets.
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future customers which is available 24/7, responds instantly, totally reliable, and speaks the customer language. Add a chatbot to any vertical like Real Estate, Insurance, Finance, Healthcare, Automotive, SaaS, Banking, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Education to cater to multiple use-cases. With WotNot's No-code Bot Builder, you can build bots fairly easily with an intuitive visual builder. Manage multiple bots for different activities based on the triggers and conditions defined by you. Also, WotNot offers a done-for-you service wherein our team of experienced conversation design experts understand your needs and carefully create a conversation flow that matches the needs of your business and keep optimizing the flow by reviewing the results. Join 3000+ businesses across the world trusting WotNot with their customer interactions.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the public. Trusted by over 50,000 customers.
Callbell
callbell.eu
Callbell helps B2C businesses to better serve their customers through their favorite channels, including Whatsapp Business, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct and Telegram.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or integrations. Tens of millions of users in over 150 countries and organizations such as Deutsche Bahn, The US Navy, and Credit Suisse trust Rocket.Chat every day to keep their communications completely private and secure.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
Chatchamp
chatchamp.com
Chatchamp allows e-commerce businesses to increase website conversions, revenue and to improve customer satisfaction by using scalable digital sales agents. At any time, Chatchamp's digital product consultants - chatbots - provide customers with professional, automated advice on websites and a breathtaking customer experience. Within minutes, the solution is easily integrated into the shop and together with Chatchamp's team the products are implemented in no time.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a free live chat for online businesses to talk to their customers in real time. It offers you to build a 360° customer support system and to connect message funnels, offer calls, configure and customize freely.
Kustomer
kustomer.com
Kustomer is the first-of-its-kind customer service CRM platform built for managing high support volume by optimizing experiences throughout the customer service journey. Kustomer helps brands quickly resolve conversations on all digital channels by automating 40% of interactions via self-service, first contact resolution with intelligent routing, and driving omnichannel experiences between customers and agents. Our open CRM platform minimizes costs by acting as a single record of truth, managing and contextualizing data to drive smarter processes that scale business. Kustomer IQ embeds AI throughout the platform to eliminate repetitive tasks, deflect easy questions, and power support experiences that satisfy customers. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.
Messagely
messagely.com
Customer support software & messaging platform by Messagely. Have more meaningful conversations with happier customers & grow your business faster.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping the future of communication by empowering companies to center all their workflows around meaningful conversations. From marketing and sales to support teams, SleekFlow streamlines business operations by leveraging its cutting-edge conversational AI capabilities. By automating routine tasks, optimizing customer interactions, and delivering unparalleled support, the customer-first solution empowers businesses to achieve unprecedented scalability and growth. SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In 2022, the startup secured an $8M USD Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners.
Dialogview
dialogview.com
Conversational AI Platform | Omnichannel Integration | AI-Powered Virtual Agent Dialogview is a conversational AI platform that helps enterprises achieve a powerful omnichannel customer experience with communication and collaboration tools. Dialogview will provide a one view interface for various channel interactions, including webchat, SMS, and other popular messaging applications. With the help of real-time collaboration tools, dialogview can humanize the customer experience. Dialogview helps your business to accomplish improved Customer Experience, Customer Journey, and Customer Feedback, thereby enabling 360-degree connectivity with the agent.
Orlo
orlo.tech
With a whole load of channels to toggle between and the public always watching, delivering customer service and comms that knocks your citizens’ socks off is no easy feat! Orlo empowers you to manage your digital conversations from one platform, so you can focus on what really matters – driving engagement, improving experience and managing reputation. Trusted by over 100 of the nations councils, three quarters of UK policing and many more of public sector organisations around the country, we’re proud to be born and bred in blighty, with all of our servers held on British soil too! Easy to implement, secure and scalable solutions powered by AI-led technology? Say hello to Orlo and start building communities through brilliant conversations!
SharurAI
sharurai.com
SharurAI is a dynamic player in the AI application building arena, offering on-demand AI chatbot services that are transforming the way businesses engage with their customers. With a focus on cutting-edge AI technology, SharurAI specializes in crafting custom AI chatbots tailored to the unique needs of businesses across various industries. Our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions, boost efficiency, and drive growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to create AI chatbots that seamlessly integrate into your existing systems and processes, delivering personalized and efficient customer support, sales assistance, and more. At SharurAI, we understand that every business is unique, and that's why we work closely with our clients to develop AI chatbots that align with their specific goals and objectives. Whether you're looking to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, or drive sales, our team of AI experts is here to bring your vision to life.
Zowie
getzowie.com
Zowie enables companies that sell online to deflect tickets using powerful automation technology, care for customers with omnichannel inbox and sell more using enhanced customer context. Zowie can act as your standalone customer service system or enhance your current tools like Zendesk, Intercom, Gorgias, and many others with automation technology. * Free analysis of your automation potential | Know what you’re buying! * Free omnichannel inbox | Get savings on tech. * Tons of integration | Connect with Shopify, Magento, Klaviyo, Zapier and take your automation to the next level. Use Zowie and… 1. Deflect up to 60% of repetitive questions in 4 weeks and cut resolution times by 67%. 2. Care – enables agents to resolve complex cases and increase CSAT by 12%. 3. Sell – detect buying intent and convert up to 40% more clients.
OutboundEngine
outboundengine.com
OutboundEngine helps businesses grow by making online marketing simple and easy for everyone. We create beautiful, high-impact marketing campaigns, deliver them automatically and track engagement to show who’s ready to have a conversation. Our platform strengthens relationships with customers, partners and prospects to uncover more opportunities with less work.
Redtie
getredtie.com
The Redtie allows small business owners to share marketing materials such as documents, images, audios and videos over a simple text message. Redtie is an advanced, text messaging solution that lets you send attachments just like you would in an email. Text messages are sent with a link to access attachments that are stored in a secure cloud. Redtie also scales to send messages and attachments to one or hundreds of users at a time.