Vocode

Vocode

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: vocode.dev

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Vocode على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstractions (streaming, turn-based) * Conversation functionality (endpointing, emotion tracking) * Integrations to all of the best speech-to-text/text-to-speech providers * Cross-platform support (telephony, web, Zoom)
الفئات:
Productivity
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: vocode.dev

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Vocode. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Together AI

Together AI

together.ai

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Vext

Vext

vextapp.com

PromptPrivacy

PromptPrivacy

promptprivacy.com

Promptly

Promptly

trypromptly.com

Predibase

Predibase

predibase.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

AssemblyAI

AssemblyAI

assemblyai.com

Voicetapp

Voicetapp

voicetapp.com

Dictalogic

Dictalogic

dictalogic.com

Resemble.ai

Resemble.ai

resemble.ai

Transcribe

Transcribe

transcribe.wreally.com

Typecast

Typecast

typecast.ai

Wavel AI

Wavel AI

wavel.ai

Uberduck

Uberduck

uberduck.ai

dupdub

dupdub

dupdub.com

LumenVox

LumenVox

lumenvox.com

Dictanote

Dictanote

dictanote.co

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.