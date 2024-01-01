Vivas.AI

Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build their favorite app by simply dragging and dropping them in their low code platform of choice. Users can validate the models with sample data and access the model cards, best practices, and limitations to ensure the customers have complete transparency and trust in the models they choose. Vivas.AI's business model is inclusive and strives to provide a marketplace where multiple vendors can offer their models. This makes the Vivas.AI marketplace much more inclusive and broad. In short, Vivas.AI aspires to be the ‘Uber’ of the AI/ML marketplace.
