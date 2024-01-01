Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition with millimetre detail. Extract detailed insights without a site visit. Use powerful tools to analyse structural defects. View models side-by-side to observe changes. Enhance predictive maintenance by closely monitoring trends. Used by asset owners and engineers to minimise risks and optimise workflows. - Inspect assets in hours, not weeks - Reduced on-site personnel - Reduced cost by up to 90% - Cover 90%+ of an asset (rather than a 20% representative inspection)

trendspek.com

