WebCatalog

rapidmail

rapidmail

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: rapidmail.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من rapidmail على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Anyone can create and send successful newsletters with rapidmail. Easy to use, featuring reliable delivery and fully GDPR compliant, you will be able to send modern newsletters without expert marketing knowledge. Join over 200.000 customers already placing their trust in rapidmail today! As a member of the Certified Senders Alliance, our newsletter delivery rate is in the absolute top of the class - thanks to server whitelisting and long-standing experience since 2008.

الفئات:

Business
Transactional Email Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: rapidmail.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ rapidmail. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Mailjet

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.