Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters

الفئات :

الموقع الإلكتروني: acymailing.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Acymailing. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.