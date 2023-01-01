Acymailing
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: acymailing.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Acymailing على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: acymailing.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Acymailing. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.