Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each query. When you need more information than shared, Outmind also identifies the most relevant internal contacts according to their contributions. This will allow you to avoid soliciting the wrong people unnecessarily.

