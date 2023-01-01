WebCatalog

Guestboard

Guestboard

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: guestboard.co

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Guestboard على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Guestboard is a free, all-in-one event planning and communication tool where you can organize events for groups 10-1000+ with a clear guest list. As a modular platform, Guestboard allows you to pick and choose the exact tools your group event needs: Message Board, Shared Documents and Files, Guest List, Schedule, Book Accommodations, Deals, Group Checklists and more.

الفئات:

Entertainment
Other Event Management Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: guestboard.co

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Guestboard. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Paperless Post

Paperless Post

paperlesspost.com

EventSpace

EventSpace

eventspace.com

SponsorPitch

SponsorPitch

sponsorpitch.com

Feathr

Feathr

feathr.co

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.