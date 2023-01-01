Guestboard
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: guestboard.co
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Guestboard على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Guestboard is a free, all-in-one event planning and communication tool where you can organize events for groups 10-1000+ with a clear guest list. As a modular platform, Guestboard allows you to pick and choose the exact tools your group event needs: Message Board, Shared Documents and Files, Guest List, Schedule, Book Accommodations, Deals, Group Checklists and more.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: guestboard.co
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Guestboard. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.