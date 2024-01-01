Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Espressive

Espressive

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: espressive.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Espressive على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Espressive delivers enterprise-ready digital workplace assistance that reduces costs while boosting employee experience, productivity, and satisfaction from day one. Espressive Barista, our virtual support agent (VSA) for the enterprise, combines the perfect blend of digital experience, intelligence, and automation to deliver employee self-help that exceeds human capability to elevate the experience of getting help at work. Barista takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%.

الفئات:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: espressive.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Espressive. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

Supervity

Supervity

supervity.ai

Neocom.ai

Neocom.ai

neocom.ai

DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius

digitalgenius.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Skykit

Skykit

skykit.com

LumApps

LumApps

lumapps.com

Toonimo

Toonimo

toonimo.com

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

The Bot Platform

The Bot Platform

thebotplatform.com

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

Claritysoft

Claritysoft

claritysoft.com

Satelia

Satelia

satelia.eu

Language I/O

Language I/O

languageio.com

Grytics for Communities

Grytics for Communities

grytics.com

lphachat

lphachat

alphachat.ai

WalkMe US

WalkMe US

walkme.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.