LiveChat
my.livechatinc.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the LiveChat app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
LiveChat – online chat and help desk software for websites. Use LiveChat to quickly handle customer service. Sign up and try LiveChat for free for 14 days!
Website: livechat.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LiveChat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.