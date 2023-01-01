WebCatalog

Shocklogic

Shocklogic

Ще не встановили WebCatalog Desktop? Завантажте WebCatalog Desktop.

Користуватися вебзастосунком

Вебсайт: shocklogic.com

Покращуйте свою роботу із десктопним застосунком для «Shocklogic» у WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск застосунків у вікнах без зайвих елементів, але з удосконаленими можливостями.

Легко керуйте і перемикайтеся між кількома акаунтами й застосунками, не змінюючи браузери.

Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge events, whether onsite, virtual, or hybrid. Made up of a vibrant and unstoppable mixture of technology specialists, association experts, and event organisers, the Shocklogic team is our greatest source of pride. Represented by more than 20 nationalities, we are a diverse company with a global perspective, yet we treat both our clients and team members like family. We are an award-winning, family-run, value-centred company with an international client base, including some of the world’s largest and most complex organisations. At Shocklogic, your event is our passion.

Вебсайт: shocklogic.com

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «Shocklogic». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

Альтернативи

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

EventTitans

EventTitans

eventtitans.com

Micepad

Micepad

micepad.co

Sweap

Sweap

sweap.io

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

Вам також може сподобатися

GoTranscript

GoTranscript

gotranscript.com

Distribution Innovation

Distribution Innovation

di.no

SpinRewriter

SpinRewriter

spinrewriter.com

Roomkey

Roomkey

roomkey.co

WorkCast

WorkCast

info.workcast.com

WNBA

WNBA

wnba.com

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

HeyTaco

HeyTaco

heytaco.chat

Storied

Storied

storied.com

RegFox

RegFox

regfox.com

Geek Culture

Geek Culture

geekculture.co

Social Tables

Social Tables

socialtables.com

Переглянути

WebCatalog Desktop

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.