WebCatalog

Light the Lamp

Light the Lamp

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web üzerinde oynat

Web Sitesi: poki.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Light the Lamp çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Light the Lamp is a puzzle game in which your only goal is to plug in the power socket. It may sound easy, but you need to think strategically to make it happen! The cord has a limited length, and there are certain spots to avoid. Don't hesitate to restart or use the hint button at the top if needed. How many lamps can you successfully light?

Web Sitesi: poki.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Light the Lamp ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Keşfet

WebCatalog Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.