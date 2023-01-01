Sides of Gravity is a puzzle platformer that really turns the idea of platforming upside down! By walking of an edge, you can flip gravity in a different direction. Walls become platforms and far away spots are suddenly only a jump away. With this clever gravity switch, each level gets four different dimensions to it! There are 24 space-bending levels to get through. Don't worry if you get stuck! You can always ask for a helpful hint. Can you think in four dimensions and beat all levels of Sides of Gravity?

Web Sitesi: poki.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Sides of Gravity ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.