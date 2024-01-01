Elixpur Idle
WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.
Web Sitesi: poki.com
Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Elixpur Idle çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.
Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.
Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.
Elixpur Idle is an idle clicker game that invites you into a whimsical world! A cat wizard seeks your aid in gathering mushrooms for special potions. Click on the mushrooms to speed up their growth, while adorable cat wizard apprentices assist in harvesting them. Deliver the mushrooms to the wizard to craft unique potions, which can be sold for profit. Use your earnings to upgrade your mushroom operation and enhance potion quality. Can you make the most marvelous potion ever together with a group of cat wizards?
Web Sitesi: poki.com
Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Elixpur Idle ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.