Web Sitesi: nosto.com

Nosto enables online brands to deliver authentic, relevant, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. As an AI-powered Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers brands to build, launch, and optimize compelling digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading brands in over 100 countries (such as Paul Smith, Kylie Cosmetics, Muji, Dermalogica, Centric Brands, and Princess Polly) use Nosto to grow their businesses and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Kaunas, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Salzburg, Sydney, and Helsinki.

