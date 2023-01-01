WebCatalog

Goosechase

Goosechase

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: goosechase.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Goosechase çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.

Web Sitesi: goosechase.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Goosechase ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Echo360

Echo360

echo360.com

Crowdpurr

Crowdpurr

crowdpurr.com

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

eBallot

eBallot

eballot.com

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

electionbuddy.com

Keşfet

WebCatalog Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.