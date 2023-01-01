Goosechase
Web Sitesi: goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
