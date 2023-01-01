Capturi
Value-creating conversations start here. As the leading platform for conversation analysis in Scandinavia, Capturi converts customer conversations into concrete and measurable value using AI and advanced machine learning algorithms. Having analyzed more than 30 M customer conversations from more than 200 brands, Capturi proves that companies using conversation analysis can achieve...: - 20-40% increase in customer satisfaction by focusing on improving the dialogue with customers - 15-25% optimization of operations by automating manual tasks and minimizing knowledge gaps - 30% improvement in customer retention rates by identifying which winback strategies work for your department Capturi's AI-powered platform is used and trusted by customer centers within larger Scandinavian organizations, such as: Salling Group, Norlys, Coop, Folkspel, Whiteaway, and 3.
