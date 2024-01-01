Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs at speed and with reduced risk. Keysight leverages its strength as the world’s leading test and measurement provider and today enables innovators to push the boundaries of engineering by quickly solving design, emulation, and test challenges to help create the best product experiences. Whether you're looking to improve your design and development process, optimize and secure your network, or harness AI and digital twins to get a head start on technologies like 6G, AV and EV, IoT, or quantum computing — Keysight accelerates innovation across the workflow with intelligent insights built on the most accurate measurements. Our fusion of technology knowledge, measurement science expertise, and tailored solutions helps you forge ahead with confidence in our connected and dynamic world. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is an S&P 500 technology company, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, with offices and manufacturing worldwide. Keysight owns 2,000+ patents and our ~15,000 employees work with nearly 32,000 customers worldwide to start technology revolutions. Keysight customers span the communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets.

