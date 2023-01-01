Chatwoot
app.chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your customers from a single place. Easily add new agents to your system and resolve conversations with an ease. Chatwoot also gives you real-time reports to measure your team's performance, canned responses to easily respond to frequently asked questions and private notes for agents to collaborate among themselves.
Website: chatwoot.com
