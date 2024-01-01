Tellody
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: tellody.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Tellody على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile services under the same platform. Email, SMS, sign up forms, vouchers, surveys, loyalty points, tickets and many many more at a beautiful price that no one can compete with. Tellody offering small businesses the tools to look like the pros do with a minimal impact on their everyday life. Tellody started in 2014 as a side project. Today, it serves thousands of happy customers around the world.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: tellody.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Tellody. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.