WebCatalog

SAAS First

SAAS First

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: saasfirst.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من SAAS First على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

SAAS First is an AI-driven chatbot platform designed to revolutionize customer support and engagement. Our AI-driven chatbot, Milly, is powered by advanced natural language processing technology that allows it to understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time, 24/7. With seamless integration into your existing help center and easy customization, SAAS First ensures a consistent brand experience while reducing response times and improving customer satisfaction.

الفئات:

Business
برنامج المساعدين الظاهري الذكي

الموقع الإلكتروني: saasfirst.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ SAAS First. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Arsturn

Arsturn

arsturn.com

SnapEngage

SnapEngage

snapengage.com

Table Duck

Table Duck

tableduck.com

Fundamento

Fundamento

fundamento.ai

ProProfs

ProProfs

proprofs.com

Chat AI

Chat AI

gtchat.ai

Kupiks

Kupiks

kupiks.com

Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai

ivy.ai

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

ProManage

ProManage

promanage.biz

Herogi

Herogi

herogi.com

Nutsales

Nutsales

nutsales.co

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.