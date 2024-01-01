Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: pmi.org

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Project Management Institute على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
الفئات:
Business
Training & Development Companies

الموقع الإلكتروني: pmi.org

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Project Management Institute. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

SHRM

SHRM

shrm.org

Cognician

Cognician

cognician.com

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

قد يعجبك أيضًا

(ISC)2

(ISC)2

isc2.org

INE

INE

ine.com

Clover Learning

Clover Learning

cloverlearning.com

GoReact

GoReact

goreact.com

Birzeit University Portal

Birzeit University Portal

birzeit.edu

DeepDyve

DeepDyve

deepdyve.com

Burlington English

Burlington English

burlingtonenglish.com

HiMama Academy

HiMama Academy

academy.himama.com

Sama AI

Sama AI

sama.com

Jagir

Jagir

jagir.co

CNKI

CNKI

cnki.net

Perlego

Perlego

perlego.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.